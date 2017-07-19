STATE TROOPER KILLED: Trooper Laid To Rest | Ligonier Twp. Crash | Full Police News Conference | More

6 Cars Of A Freight Train Derail In Somerset County

July 19, 2017 7:02 AM
Filed Under: Lower Turkeyfoot Township, Somerset County, Train Derailment

CONFLUENCE, Pa. (AP) – Six cars of a freight train have derailed in southwest Pennsylvania.

It happened early Wednesday in Lower Turkeyfoot Township at a crossing along Hogback Road.

Confluence Fire Chief Thomas Close Jr. tells WJAC-TV one of the cars was carrying flammable material, but no hazardous material has leaked. Close says the other cars include four empty flat cars and one car holding wheat and flour.

The Somerset County Hazardous Material Team is assisting with the cleanup along with contractors from CSX Transportation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

