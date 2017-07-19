Steelers RB James Conner Has Top Selling NFL Rookie Jersey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner has the NFL’s best selling rookie jersey so far.

Dick’s Sporting Goods says Conner’s jersey is the best-selling among rookies and third most popular in the NFL this year.

Only Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott have sold more jerseys this year than Conner.

Steelers rookie T.J. Watt also has one of the top selling rookie jerseys, he comes in at number five on the list.

Conner’s number 30 jersey went on sale back in May.

Took delivery today of this @JamesConner_ jersey that I will proudly wear and display in the United Kingdom. #SNUproud pic.twitter.com/fGdSL1C6A4 — Gordon Dedman (@SteelUK) July 3, 2017

I asked for just one specific gift for Father's Day, and my @JamesConner_ Steelers jersey arrived today. Wooooo! pic.twitter.com/2mrzHwaAAR — DW1925 (@dennywolfe1925) June 23, 2017

James Conner’s story is an inspiration.

Fighting cancer, running drills while wearing a surgical mask, winning his fight, and then ultimately being drafted by the Steelers as the 105th player in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Tickets are available now for 93.7 The Fan’s private signing with James Conner on Thursday, July 20th.

For more information click here.