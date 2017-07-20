Woman Accused Of Raping Foster Child ‘Hundreds Of Times’ To Stand Trial

July 20, 2017 2:35 PM
Filed Under: Joelle Barozzini, Ross Guidotti

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A woman accused of raping her foster child “hundreds of times” will stand trial.

Joelle Barozzini appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Police say Barozzini sexually assaulted a teenage boy at her home and at a hotel where they stayed when they visited his father in state prison.

Officials say the abuse happened when the boy was 16 years old and continued from 2009 until 2013.

The alleged assaults happened as Barrozini worked inside the Pressley Ridge juvenile facility in Uniontown.

The victim told police that first alleged incident happened inside the Barrozini’s home.

Barozzini is facing a list of charges including, rape, institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch