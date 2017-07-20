Woman Accused Of Raping Foster Child ‘Hundreds Of Times’ To Stand Trial

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A woman accused of raping her foster child “hundreds of times” will stand trial.
Joelle Barozzini appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday.
Police say Barozzini sexually assaulted a teenage boy at her home and at a hotel where they stayed when they visited his father in state prison.
Officials say the abuse happened when the boy was 16 years old and continued from 2009 until 2013.
The alleged assaults happened as Barrozini worked inside the Pressley Ridge juvenile facility in Uniontown.
The victim told police that first alleged incident happened inside the Barrozini’s home.
Barozzini is facing a list of charges including, rape, institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.
