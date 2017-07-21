WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Police Searching For Missing Woman In Fayette County

July 21, 2017 7:49 PM
Filed Under: Cathleen Augustine, Fayette County, Missing

FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing woman in Fayette County.

State police say 63-year-old Cathleen Augustine, of Lemont Furnace, Pa., hasn’t been seen since Wednesday, July 19.

Augustine’s sister told police she hadn’t heard from her sister since 6 p.m. on that day. Augustine didn’t return home and failed to return to work.

Augustine was last seen on surveillance cameras at a restaurant on East Main Street in Uniontown City.

State police say Augustine was operating a vehicle similar to the one pictured below. The vehicle had a Pennsylvania license plate reading KFH-5940.

cathleen augustine car Police Searching For Missing Woman In Fayette County

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police)

According to state police, Augustine’s cell phone last pinged on Route 40 in Henry Clay Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information on Augustine’s whereabouts is asked to call state police at (724) 439-7111.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch