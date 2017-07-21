Police Searching For Missing Woman In Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing woman in Fayette County.
State police say 63-year-old Cathleen Augustine, of Lemont Furnace, Pa., hasn’t been seen since Wednesday, July 19.
Augustine’s sister told police she hadn’t heard from her sister since 6 p.m. on that day. Augustine didn’t return home and failed to return to work.
Augustine was last seen on surveillance cameras at a restaurant on East Main Street in Uniontown City.
State police say Augustine was operating a vehicle similar to the one pictured below. The vehicle had a Pennsylvania license plate reading KFH-5940.
According to state police, Augustine’s cell phone last pinged on Route 40 in Henry Clay Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information on Augustine’s whereabouts is asked to call state police at (724) 439-7111.
