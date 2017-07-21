WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Brunch Cocktail Recipes

July 21, 2017 8:32 AM
Fine Wine And Good Spirits

Representatives from Fine Wine and Good Spirits stopped by PTL to show off some cocktails that would be perfect for brunch.

Riunite Shandy

· 3 oz Riunite Lambrusco
· 2 oz lemonade
· 1 lemon wheel

Combine Lambrusco and lemonade in a tall glass filled with ice. Stir gently and garnish with a lemon wheel.

Barefoot Bellini

· 2 Tbsp peach purée*
· Barefoot Bubbly Peach Fusion

Place peach puree in the bottom of a Champagne flute and top with Barefoot Bubbly Peach Fusion.

Peach Purée: Remove the pit from two peaches. Place peaches, 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice and 1 tsp. sugar into a food processor and blend until smooth. Press mixture through a strainer to remove larger pieces. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Salted Karamel Koffee

· 2 oz Stolichnaya Salted Karamel Vodka
· hot coffee
· half and half
· whipped cream

Pour vodka into heat-safe mug and top with hot coffee. Add desired amount of half and half, and top with whipped cream.

Rise & Shine
Serves 4-6

· 6 oz Stoli Ohranj vodka
· 1½ c fresh pink grapefruit juice
· 2 tsp Tres Agaves Nectar
· 1 lime, cut into wedges

Combine first three ingredients in a large glass pitcher, refrigerate until cold. Serve over ice with lime wedges.

