Fine Wine & Good Spirits Brunch Cocktail Recipes

Representatives from Fine Wine and Good Spirits stopped by PTL to show off some cocktails that would be perfect for brunch.
Riunite Shandy
· 3 oz Riunite Lambrusco
· 2 oz lemonade
· 1 lemon wheel
Combine Lambrusco and lemonade in a tall glass filled with ice. Stir gently and garnish with a lemon wheel.
Barefoot Bellini
· 2 Tbsp peach purée*
· Barefoot Bubbly Peach Fusion
Place peach puree in the bottom of a Champagne flute and top with Barefoot Bubbly Peach Fusion.
Peach Purée: Remove the pit from two peaches. Place peaches, 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice and 1 tsp. sugar into a food processor and blend until smooth. Press mixture through a strainer to remove larger pieces. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Salted Karamel Koffee
· 2 oz Stolichnaya Salted Karamel Vodka
· hot coffee
· half and half
· whipped cream
Pour vodka into heat-safe mug and top with hot coffee. Add desired amount of half and half, and top with whipped cream.
Rise & Shine
Serves 4-6
· 6 oz Stoli Ohranj vodka
· 1½ c fresh pink grapefruit juice
· 2 tsp Tres Agaves Nectar
· 1 lime, cut into wedges
Combine first three ingredients in a large glass pitcher, refrigerate until cold. Serve over ice with lime wedges.