Woman Gives Daughter Second Chance At Life By Donating Kidney

GREENE COUNTY (KDKA) — After four transplants in seven years, a Greene County woman has yet another chance at life, thanks to someone very near and dear to her heart.

Morgan Yoney, 23, should be heading home on Saturday after she received a kidney from her best friend earlier this week — her mom! Morgan’s mother Tammy says giving Morgan a kidney was one of the easiest decisions she’s ever made.

“My bigger fear was losing her,” said Tammy Yoney.

Tammy Yoney is a hero in Morgan’s eyes.

“I know they say, like, you’d do anything for your child and she really would do anything for me,” Morgan Yoney said.

On Tuesday, Tammy Yoney gave her daughter a second chance at life by donating a kidney.

“As soon as it came up, I said I wanted to be tested. I honestly thought my age might be a little bit of a factor in it, but I knew my DNA was going to be closest to hers,” Tammy said.

Mom and daughter kept their spirits high before the surgery, and even higher after when they learned the transplant was successful and both are feeling great!

“I feel good. I’m just sore,” Morgan said.

Doctors say this surgery was necessary for long-term quality of life and survival.

“Due to the immunosuppression as well as the two lung transplants, her kidney has also failed,” said Director of Kidney and Pancreas Transplants at UPMC Dr. Amit Tevar.

Morgan was born with cystic fibrosis. In 2010, she underwent a double lung transplant and liver transplant. However, in 2016, Morgan needed a second double lung transplant, which took place in December. She started kidney dialysis a month before in November.

“If your kidneys do fail, that does require you to be on long-term human dialysis which Morgan was on and that in itself has multiple problems and multiple complications,” said Dr. Tevar.

Despite all the trials and tribulations, Morgan has managed to keep a positive attitude and is looking forward.

“I want to go travel and just be able to do things that I wasn’t able to do,” Morgan said.

Tammy was discharged a day and a half after her surgery but hasn’t left Morgan’s side since.

