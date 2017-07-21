WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Weekend Road Work Canceled Due To ‘Weather Concerns’

July 21, 2017 7:56 AM
Filed Under: Construction, Liberty Bridge, McKnight Rd, PennDOT, Road Work

PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) – The threat of storms this weekend has forced PennDOT to cancel some weekend road closures.

Spokesman Steve Cowan tells the “KDKA Morning News” the Liberty Bridge, inbound Liberty Tunnel and a ramp from McKnight Road to the inbound Parkway North will be open this weekend to motorists.

Cowan says the projects have to wait because both projects are “weather sensitive.”

“One was a latex overlay on the Liberty Bridge, the other was paving on the McKnight ramp and they just can’t do it with the weather,” said Cowan.

Motorists may be happy about the closure, but Cowan says they are running out of open weekends to get the work done.

“This was a great weekend for us. The Pirates were out town, [there are] no major events,” he said.

Cowan adds weather won’t affect work on southbound Interstate 279 work between Venture Street and East Street. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in that area.

A full closure of the Liberty Bridge is scheduled for next weekend.

Listen to the "KDKA Morning News with Larry Richert and John Shumway weekdays from 5 to 9 a.m. on NewsRadio 1020 KDKA.

