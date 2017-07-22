WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Economy Borough Police Investigating Attempted Bank Robbery

July 22, 2017 6:00 PM
ECONOMY BOROUGH (KDKA) — Economy Borough police are investigating an attempted bank robbery that happened Saturday morning.

It happened at a Huntington Bank at the Northern Lights Shopping Center around 10:40 a.m.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid- to late 20s. He has a thin build and is about 5-feet-8-inches tall.

(Photo Credit: Economy Borough Police Department)

Police say he was wearing a black hoodie with white strings and jeans at the time of the robbery. He also had a black ski mask covering his face. He showed a silver revolver during the attempted robbery.

According to police, the suspect ran when he saw a police officer at the window.

Nothing was taken, and no one was injured.

