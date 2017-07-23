WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Contest Winner Disqualified Over Pro-Trump Instagram Post

July 23, 2017 3:09 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas makeup artist says she won a national contest sponsored by Kat Von D Beauty but was later disqualified because of her Instagram post supporting Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy.

The Wichita Eagle reports screenshots taken by Gypsy Freeman show she won the Instagram contest last month. The victor was to be flown to a Los Angeles makeup line launch party.

Freeman won with her an image of an angelic figure beside a girl in an all-black outfit and thick mascara. Instagram users later discovered her pro-Trump post from Election Day in November.

Freeman says tattoo artist and former reality show star Kat Von D later messaged her, saying she’d “drawn a personal line in the sand between myself and anyone who supports that man.”

Kat Von D Beauty’s parent company isn’t commenting.

Freeman splits her time between Wichita and Florida.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch