Crews Work To Clean Oil Spill On North Side

July 23, 2017 11:43 PM
Filed Under: Chateau Street, Duquesne Light, North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews worked to clean up an oil spill on a North Side street Sunday evening.

According to Duquesne Light, ongoing construction on Chateau Street may have caused a pipe around the company’s underground cable to leak.

Duquesne Light says the oil in the pipe is non-hazardous and is used to cool the underground cable.

Crews were on the scene to stop the leak and make repairs Sunday afternoon into the evening.

