Crews Work To Clean Oil Spill On North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews worked to clean up an oil spill on a North Side street Sunday evening.
According to Duquesne Light, ongoing construction on Chateau Street may have caused a pipe around the company’s underground cable to leak.
Duquesne Light says the oil in the pipe is non-hazardous and is used to cool the underground cable.
Crews were on the scene to stop the leak and make repairs Sunday afternoon into the evening.
