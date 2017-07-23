Kennywood Celebrates 90th Anniversary Of Racer Coaster

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Devoted coaster riders showed up for the 90th anniversary celebration of The Racer at Kennywood on Saturday.

The wooden coaster, built in 1927, has been named a historic landmark by the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation.

“Beyond Pittsburgh, and even outside of the United States, Kennywood has a big international reputation because of the Racer and the other classic wooden coasters that we have here,” Kennywood spokesperson Nick Paradise said.

Saturday’s anniversary celebrations had a special twist: the person who rode the most winning trains would win a free 2018 season pass to the park.

Park employees kept track of riders’ wins by punching holes in their wristbands.

“I think I got close to 20 holes in this thing,” rider Walter Rosiak said. “And we’ve only done 23 or 24 rides, I think, so we’re getting there.”

Kennywood has not yet announced the winner.

