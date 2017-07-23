Missing Woman Found Dead In Submerged Vehicle

SOMERSET COUNTY (KDKA) — A missing woman was found dead in a Somerset County lake on Saturday night.
Pennsylvania State Police reported Sunday that 63-year-old Cathleen Augustine, of Lemont Furnace, Pa., was found dead around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Yough Lake Marina.
According to state police, Augustine was found inside her vehicle, which was completely submerged in the lake.
Augustine was reported missing Friday. The woman’s sister told police she hadn’t heard from Augustine since 6 p.m. Wednesday. Augustine didn’t return home that day and failed to return to work.
State police say the investigation is ongoing.
