WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Crews Battle Fire At Old Jeannette Brewery Building

July 24, 2017 11:06 PM
Filed Under: Fire, Jeannette, Jeannette Brewery, Westmoreland County

JEANNETTE (KDKA) — Crews battled a fire at the old Jeannette Brewery in Westmoreland County late Monday night.

The fire was first reported around 9:15 p.m. in the 1100-block of Penn Avenue.

The old building is abandoned, but once housed the brewery.

No injuries were reported.

However, officials at the scene say a nearby water main break caused low water pressure for firefighters trying to bring the fire under control.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch