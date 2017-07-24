Crews Battle Fire At Old Jeannette Brewery Building

JEANNETTE (KDKA) — Crews battled a fire at the old Jeannette Brewery in Westmoreland County late Monday night.
The fire was first reported around 9:15 p.m. in the 1100-block of Penn Avenue.
The old building is abandoned, but once housed the brewery.
No injuries were reported.
However, officials at the scene say a nearby water main break caused low water pressure for firefighters trying to bring the fire under control.
