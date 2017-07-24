Penguins, Dumoulin Agree To 6-Year Deal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have locked up a key piece of their defense corps in a long-term deal.
According to the Penguins’ official website, the team has agreed to terms on a six-year deal with Brian Dumoulin.
The deal runs through the 2022-23 season and carries a salary cap hit of $4.1 million per year.
The 25-year-old defenseman led the team in ice time (21:59 per game) and led defensemen in plus-minus (plus-9) during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
In 163 regular season games at the NHL level, Dumoulin has 33 points (2 goals, 31 assists).
