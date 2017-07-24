Police: Woman Offered Ride Kidnaps Baby From Dad’s Car

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) – Police accuse a New Hampshire woman of kidnapping a man’s baby girl from his vehicle after he stopped and offered her a ride.

Police say the man was driving in Rochester on Saturday when he saw the woman walking in the road. Police say he offered her a ride and she accepted.

Rochester Capt. Jason Thomas says that within moments, the woman began unbuckling the 1-year-old in the back seat, saying she was going to take her.

Thomas says there was a struggle and the woman fled with the baby. Police say the father caught up with her and the woman punched the 52-year-old man before he got his daughter back.

Twenty-five-year-old Joanne Shaw, of Gonic, is scheduled for arraignment Monday. It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer.

