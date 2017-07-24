Does It Really Do That? Woof Washer 360

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Washing the dog can be time consuming and expensive if you choose to have someone else do it at a grooming salon.

But the Woof Washer 360 says it can get your dog squeaky clean in a minute and it’s inexpensive.

Does it really do that?

Before 2-year-old Alex came along, Angus, the 8-year-old Sheltie, was the “only child” for Erin and Jeff Rogers.

Angus is pretty active.

“(He) loves to run around, loves to go for hikes. Leaves get stuck in his fur,” Erin said. “He does like to run through the mud, roll through the mud. He’s pretty dirty right now.”

So the Woof Washer 360 could be a game changer for the Rogers family.

The infomercial says the water and the soap mix instantly to create a sudsy solution that deep cleans your dog from head to tail. It claims to clean your dog everywhere, giving 360 degrees of clean.

“He’s the most handsome dog in the world, so I have high hopes for this,” Erin said.

The Woof Washer 360 says it’ll give any size dog a deep clean in a minute.

Angus hates baths, so cutting down on the normal 25 minute sudsing up he normally gets at a dog washing station is appealing to Erin.

“I don’t know, I’m skeptical because he does have such a thick undercoat, and he doesn’t always stay in once place while we’re washing him,” she said.

In her Aspinwall backyard, she reviews the basic instructions that tell you to fill the container with shampoo, connect it to the hose and then wash the dog.

Assembly takes a few seconds and is easy.

Almost immediately Erin and Jeff say the water pressure is a little light. They say it could be their hose, though.

The claims that the whole dog gets wet seem to hold true with Jeff commenting how Angus’ belly is wet at the same time the top of him is.

The soap did mix with the water like the infomercial says it should, and the ring is adjustable which is supposed to make it usable for any size dog.

But Erin also had some problems getting it to stay in that shape the whole time.

The bath was quick, but, for Angus, took more than a minute as the ad claims.

Erin says she’s not too sure about the Woof Washer giving a “deep” clean.

“I don’t know if I believe that it’s a deep clean, and he’s got such long fur,” she said. “It might be good for a quick wash when Angus is covered in mud or leaves or whatever it might be able to get everything off.”

The water pressure is also an issue for her.

“I do wish the water would’ve shot out a little harder,” she said. “Maybe for a short-haired dog this would be great.”

At around $13, the price is right. But – does it really do that?

“I don’t think it really does that… not completely,” Erin said. “For the backyard, I think it’s good. I would buy it for the backyard.”

