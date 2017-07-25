Best Places To Meet New People In Pittsburgh

By Jessica Wasik Are you looking for love in all the wrong places or having trouble finding like-minded Pittsburghers to hang around? If you’ve been struggling to break out of your usual routine and meet new people, there are plenty of places throughout the city to do so, no matter what your interests are. Whether you’re a fitness fanatic, animal lover or art connoisseur, there’s an event or get together designed for you. Broaden your social circle by checking out one of these five places to meet new people in Pittsburgh.

X Shadyside

5608 Walnut St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15232

(412) 363-9999

www.xshadyside.com A yoga or fitness class is a fun way to get in shape and make new friends. X Shadyside has plenty of classes in which you can do both, from yoga to pilates and even group classes. Among its popular group fitness meetings are X Barre, new wave cardio boxing and Zumba happy hour. X Shadyside is located on Walnut Street in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Gallery Crawl

Various locations throughout the Cultural District

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 456-6666

www.crawl.trustarts.org Yes, Pittsburgh is well-known for its fantastic sports teams and awesome bar scene, but the city is also home to some of the best local artists in the region. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s gallery crawl is an interesting and visual way to connect with others who value the beauty of the ‘Burgh in the form of art. Admission is free to these events that highlight the best in live music, theater and dance, after-dark installments, visual art and more that cover multiple blocks of the city. Check out and upcoming gallery crawl and see the schedule on the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s website.

Frick Park’s Off-Leash Dog Park

2005 Beechwood Blvd.

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

(412) 682-7275

www.pittsburghparks.org Pets are an easy way to meet new people, particularly other dog lovers. Pittsburgh has its share of dog parks and pet-friendly areas, but none compare to Frick Park's off-leash dog park. Bring Fido to this large, green outdoor exercise zone and let him mingle with other four-legged friends while you make some of your own. Frick Park's off-leash dog park is located in the city's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Beechwood Boulevard.

Saturday Singles Dances

West View VFW

386 Perry Hwy.

West View, PA 15229

(724) 316-5029

www.dancetonight.weebly.com Perhaps you’re looking for a little romance or a fun place to meet a potential suitor. If so, there’s no better place than the West View VFW for its Saturday Singles Dances. Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to dance with other singles to a great mix of top 40 hits, country, disco, rock and Latin. Show off your best moves to fast and slow songs played by a local professional DJ. Dances are held a few times each month and often include fun prizes, games, pizza parties and more. A complete schedule of singles dances is listed on its website.