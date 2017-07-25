Get Marty: PennDOT Paperwork Error Sends Woman’s Car To Pound

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh woman had her car towed and immediately called Get Marty.

“It’s ridiculous. The police got behind me with lights. They pull me over. They tell me PennDOT has my plates as being suspended,” said Andrea Irvin.

When Pittsburgh Police pulled her over and ran her plates, PennDOT said her license plate was “suspended due to lapse of insurance.”

She had to find her own way home.

Turns out, Irvin has had car insurance and registration issues in the past.

But a letter from PennDOT indicates she paid a $500 “civil penalty” and provided “proof of insurance.” All of that happened nearly five months ago.

PennDOT admitted they made a computer error. They also said her car should not have been towed.

A letter from them said: “A system error happened while updating your vehicle information. We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this system issue has caused.”

“My problem, my car was towed and I didn’t have $600 to get it out,” says Irvin.

So, KDKA called PennDOT and the agency quickly called Pittsburgh Police. Police ordered the tow pound to release Irvin’s car.

She didn’t have to pay a thing, and is now back on the road.

“The little people, if you don’t have a lot of money, if you don’t have the pull, it’s like they can do or say whatever they want to you and you just have to deal with it,” said Irvin. “This time. I refused to just deal with it.”

If you’d like Marty to help you solve your problem, email him at GetMarty@kdka.com.

More Get Marty Reports

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter