McCutchen’s Three-Run Homer Powers Pirates Past Giants 10-3

July 25, 2017 3:04 AM
Filed Under: Andrew McCutchen, Gerrit Cole, Jordy Mercer, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs, Gerrit Cole won for the fifth time in six starts, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the San Francisco Giants 10-3 on Monday night.

Jordy Mercer added a three-run homer of his own in the eighth to further back Cole (8-7), 5-1 in his last eight starts. That lone defeat came June 30 as San Francisco swept the Pirates at Pittsburgh from June 30-July 2 – the Giants’ first in the series since 2009.

This time, Pittsburgh immediately jumped on San Francisco starter Matt Cain (3-9), who matched the longest losing streak of his career at eight games – also done from July 28, 2015-May 10, 2016.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy was ejected by plate umpire Chris Conroy for arguing balls and strikes in support of Cain moments after McCutchen connected, the skipper’s second time being tossed this year.

