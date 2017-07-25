Firefighters, Medics Called To Millvale Building Collapse

July 25, 2017 10:14 AM
Filed Under: Building Collapse, Grant Avenue, Millvale

MILLVALE (KDKA) – Emergency officials have been called to a building collapse in Millvale.

According to emergency dispatchers, the collapse happened near the intersection of Grant Avenue and Sherman Street around 9:50 a.m.

There is no word about possible injuries.

Grant Avenue is currently blocked off between Hays and Sherman streets.

No other information has been released at this time.

