Firefighters, Medics Called To Millvale Building Collapse

MILLVALE (KDKA) – Emergency officials have been called to a building collapse in Millvale.
According to emergency dispatchers, the collapse happened near the intersection of Grant Avenue and Sherman Street around 9:50 a.m.
There is no word about possible injuries.
#BREAKING – police & firefighters on scene of a partial building collapse in Millvale at Grant and Sherman Streets. pic.twitter.com/Nwu8lf0cYp
— Julie Grant (@JulieGrantEsq) July 25, 2017
Grant Avenue is currently blocked off between Hays and Sherman streets.
No other information has been released at this time.
