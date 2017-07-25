Gov. Wolf: Congress Doesn’t Have To Vote To Repeal Obamacare, Uncertainty Will Kill It

PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA/AP) – President Donald Trump says “we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate!” on health care. Trump has been pressuring Senate Republicans to vote on a health care bill “after 7 years of talking.”

Trump took to Twitter Tuesday morning to say that Obamacare is “torturing” Americans. He says “I have pen in hand” to sign a bill and is urging a vote either to repeal, or to repeal and replace the Obama law.

Gov. Tom Wolf tells the “KDKA Morning News” the uncertainty over the fate of the Affordable Care Act is frustrating everyone.

“Businesses, families, health insurers, medical providers, are all wondering what’s going to happen,” said Wolf.

Wolf adds Congress doesn’t have to vote to repeal Obamacare. All the uncertainty in Washington will kill it.

“That’s the very thing, the uncertainty that is fueling the chaos in the insurance market right now. It’s making it really tough for anybody to make sense of what’s going on,” said Wolf.

