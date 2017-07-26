WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Fire Bureau’s New Boat Named After Iconic Pittsburgher

July 26, 2017 4:39 PM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh Bureau Of Fire, Sophie Masloff, Whitehall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire has a new fireboat, and it’s named after an iconic Pittsburgher.

The boat has been dubbed the “Sophie Masloff,” after the city’s former mayor.

The Whitehall Fire Company posted a photo of the boat to Facebook on Wednesday afternoon congratulating the Bureau on their new piece of equipment.

Masloff, who was Pittsburgh’s first female mayor, passed away in August of 2014 at the age of 96.

She was the city’s 56th mayor.

