Neighbors Disturbed, Worried Over Smell Coming From Home Where Body Was Removed

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Some neighbors in McKeesport say they’re fed up with the stench coming from a nearby abandoned home.

They say it started a few weeks back and they assumed it was a dead animal, but it turned out to be a much bigger problem.

“There’s so many flies on the window sill,” said neighbor Sue Vanmeter.

Vanmeter lives two doors down from a vacant home where a body was found on 28th Street in McKeesport almost a week ago. Sources say the body was pulled from the home on July 19, but the smell is still lingering.

Neighbors believe the body was in there for about two weeks.

“My son and I were getting in and out of our car, and I just thought it was a dead animal. Never in a million years did I think it was a human being lying in a house,” Vanmeter said.

“We have a really nice neighborhood and would like to keep it that way,” neighbor Scott Petras added.

Petras is another neighbor among many who are frustrated by the stench.

“There’s still a smell and you think they would have cleaned it or boarded it up or something,” Petras said.

He said he talked to the city ordinance officer Tuesday morning with no resolve.

“I told him about it and he said they have been fined and everything but they can’t find the owners of the property,” Petras said.

Vanmeter said it is more than just a bad smell. She said it is a health hazard.

“You know flies fly on pretty yucky stuff. To think of those flies getting in your house, on your pet, on your food at your dinner table, it’s really a disturbing thought,” Vanmeter said. “One of my neighbors did call and complain about it and they said they were going to do something about it, but we haven’t seen anyone.”

McKeesport police said the death does not appear to be suspicious.

It’s unclear how long the body was there before it was removed. They said they have not received calls from neighbors complaining of the smell.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas emailed the mayor and is waiting for a response.