1 Dead, Several Others Hurt In Ride Malfunction At Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KDKA/AP) – At least one person was killed and several others injured when a ride malfunctioned on opening day of the Ohio State Fair, fire officials said.

Some of the victims were thrown from the Fire Ball ride when it malfunctioned Wednesday night, said Columbus Battalion Chief Steve Martin.

In a statement, Republican Gov. John Kasich said he is “terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio’s fair.”

Kasich said he has ordered a full investigation and also ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed.

The fair did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. In a post on its Twitter page it said: “There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available.”

There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available. — Ohio State Fair (@OhioStateFair) July 26, 2017

A full statement from Ohio State University reads:

“An incident has occurred at the Ohio State Fair. We are working diligently with our staff, local law enforcement and emergency services to respond to the situation. We have received 3 patients at our hospital. Medical teams are assessing and treating their injuries. We value the support of the community as we attend to those who need immediate assistance. We will provide further updates as information becomes available.”

The Ohio State Fair runs through Aug. 6.

