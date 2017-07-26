Elizabeth Twp. Creamery Serving Up Penn State’s Beloved Ice Cream

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — You don’t have to go to State College for the famous ice cream made by Penn State’s Birkey Creamery.

Krum’s Creamery in Elizabeth Township is the real deal.

Steve and Alexia Krum married after meeting at Penn State, and now sell the ice cream alumni dream about.

“The biggest thing for us is probably logistics,” says co-owner Steve. “How do you get something that could melt on a 90 degree day, two-and-a-half hours across the state?”

Alexia says she makes the trip to State College every Friday.

“Different flavors actually melt at different rates, and it’s harder to scoop different flavors. So, when we pack up the ice cream, we put chocolate and vanilla separate. And we try to pack it up with the flavors that melt quickest close to the dry ice, and things like that,” she says.

Birkey Creamery is America’s biggest university creamery. Students have produced farm fresh dairy products at Penn State since 1865.

“They’re world renowned,” Steve Krum adds. “Ben and Jerry’s has been through the program. Haagen Dazs.”

Krum’s Creamery serves 14 flavors, including Paterno Peach.

“I got Death by Chocolate, because there’s so much chocolate in it I could eat it all day,” says a teenage girl.

“I’ve always liked Butter Pecan, but it always tastes better here,” says another.

The owners follow strict Penn State guidelines: No mixing flavors.

Alexia inherited the entrepreneurial spirit of her dad, who owns Fox’s Pizza parlor next door. They’ve even dreamed up a pizza-ice cream combo. Are there any specials for Penn State grads?

“No,” Alexia laughs. “There’s too many!”

