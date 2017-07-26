Pittsburgh Ranked 3rd Best City In America To Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh has been ranked as one of the best big cities to live.

WalletHub ranked 62 American cities based on 50 separate factors and the Steel City came in 3rd, ranked only behind Seattle and Virginia Beach.

The study ranked affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety.

Those five scores were added up to figure out the rank.

Pittsburgh was ranked 10th in the “economy” ranking.

San Diego and Colorado Springs rounded out the top five.

Other local cities making the list: Columbus came in at 26th overall, Philadelphia came in 44th, and Cleveland came in 53rd.

Pittsburgh also ranked 4th when it came to the highest population aged 25 and older with a high school diploma or higher.