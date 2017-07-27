WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Boy Scout Leader Apologizes For Trump’s Political Rhetoric

July 27, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: Boy Scouts, Donald Trump, Michael Surbaugh

NEW YORK (AP) – The Boy Scouts’ chief executive has apologized to members of the scouting community who were offended by the aggressive political rhetoric in President Donald Trump’s recent speech to the Scouts’ national jamboree.

The apology came in a statement from Chief Scout Executive Michael Surbaugh, three days after Trump’s speech to nearly 40,000 scouts and adults gathered in West Virginia.

Other U.S. presidents have delivered nonpolitical speeches at past jamborees. To the dismay of many parents and former scouts, Trump, a Republican, promoted his political agenda and derided his rivals, inducing some of the scouts in attendance to boo at the mention of Barack Obama, his Democratic predecessor.

Surbaugh said – quote – “we sincerely regret that politics were inserted into the Scouting program.”

