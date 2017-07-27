Final Preparations Being Made Ahead Of Annual Picklesburgh Event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The yearly tradition of celebrating all things pickle in Pittsburgh kicks off tomorrow, but preparations got underway this morning.

For the third time, you’ll see a giant pickle draped across the bridges of Downtown Pittsburgh to mark the start of Picklesburgh.

“I think it’s the largest event in the country celebrating all things pickle,” Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership CEO Jeremy Waldrup said.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership said the event has been a hit in previous years. Last year, 70,000 people flooded the Ninth Street Bridge for the two-day event.

“We see people coming back year after year, they really enjoy it,” Leigh White, of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, said.

This year, it’s been moved over to the Roberto Clemente Bridge due to construction.

Just like previous celebrations, the choices in pickle cuisine are vast and range anywhere from brie cheese stuffed pickles wrapped in bacon, to pickle-flavored pop.

You’ll also find pickle sauerkraut and beer chocolate cupcakes.

The options are pretty much unlimited from 40 vendors who mainly come from the Pittsburgh area, including the Downtown hot spots.

“They bring their A game, so this is not just fair food. This is some delicious, chef-inspired craft going on on that bridge as well,” Waldrup said.

The free event starts Friday and goes through Saturday night. There’s all sorts of things to keep the kids occupied too.

However, one of the most fascinating events is the pickle juice drinking contest.

“It is full on pickle juice, 32 ounces of pickle juice and it is how fast you can drink it and there are five heats of 10 people and honestly, it is like nothing you have ever seen before,” White said.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter