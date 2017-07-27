Child Hospitalized After Near Drowning In East Vandergrift

EAST VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) — A child was rushed to the hospital Thursday evening after nearly drowning in a pool in Westmoreland County.
The incident happened just before 6 p.m. at a home in the 300-block of Risher Street in East Vandergrift.
According to emergency dispatchers, the 2-year-old boy was flown my medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Emergency officials say the boy was breathing at the time he was transported.
There’s been no word on his condition.
