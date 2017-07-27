STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Players Arrive | 5 Storylines | Training Camp Guide | More Steelers Coverage

Ravens OL Urschel Retires After 3 Seasons

July 27, 2017 1:29 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, John Urschel, NFL

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) – Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman John Urschel has retired from the NFL after just three seasons.

Urschel, a former fifth round pick from Penn State in 2014, received notoriety for pursuing his doctorate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the offseason. He started 13 games over the past three seasons and was expected to compete for a starting role at center or guard. Instead, he will pursue other interests outside of football.

“This morning, John Urschel informed me of his decision to retire from football,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement Thursday. “We respect John and respect his decision. We appreciate his efforts over the past three years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

