Police: Woman Shows Little Emotion After Attacking Husband With Hatchet

MANOR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police say a woman who tried to kill her husband showed little emotion Thursday morning when she was found walking near their Manor Township home in Armstrong County.

Thomas Snyder, 41, was found in the bedroom of the house he shared with his wife and their children on Garretts Run Road. The 911 call came in around 10:20 a.m.

Melanie Sue Snyder, 41, was found walking up the road wearing white shorts and a t-shirt stained with blood, reportedly very calm and showing no emotion.

“Sometime that morning Melanie Snyder had attacked Tom Snyder with an ax, striking him numerous times,” Scott Andreassi, Armstrong co. District Attorney, said. “It was further determined that the 911 call came from that house, from one of the [couple’s children]. He was bleeding profusely and had numerous injuries about him.”

The victim was found with head and neck injures that investigators say were inflicted by an 18-inch wooden-handled hatchet. He was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.

The couple have three children — a 17-year-old girl and two boys, ages 6 and 13. All three were in the house at the time of the attack.

“It was subsequently determined that all three of them were located at a neighbor’s house, where they had fled to after the attack,” Andreassi said.

The victim remains at UPMC Presbyterian, where he underwent surgery Thursday afternoon.

Police say they have no record of past problems at the Snyders’ home.

Melanie Sue Snyder is facing several charges, including attempted homicide. Those charges could change if her husband dies.

