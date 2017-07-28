WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Heavy Downpours Causing Flash Flooding In Washington Co.

July 28, 2017 5:58 PM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Not everyone in western Pennsylvania is seeing rain this Friday, but the areas that are are seeing heavy downpours that are causing flash flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch continues until 1 a.m. Saturday for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Greene, and Washington counties. Parts of West Virginia are also under the watch.

“Locally, heavy downpours are possible. Not everyone is going to see one, but if you do, you’re going to get one of those gully washers over the course of 30 to 60 minutes,” said KDKA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Verszyla. “I do think there will be some showers around tonight, even first thing [Saturday] morning in southern parts of the area before 10 a.m.”

In Washington County, a Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the central part of the county through 8:15 p.m.

There were reports of a car stuck in rising water in the City of Washington.

A KDKA viewer snapped a photo at the flooded intersection of Franklin Farms Road and West Chestnut Street near Washington. The cars in the photo were able to make it through safely.

washington flooding Heavy Downpours Causing Flash Flooding In Washington Co.

(Source: Brandi Noble)

“A lot of rain in a short period of time is not a good combination,” Verszyla said.

He says the rain in Washington County is shifting south to Fayette and Greene counties.

Both Indiana and Westmoreland County were under a Flash Flood Warning until 6:30 p.m., and Fayette County until 9:30 p.m.

After the rain clears out Saturday morning, it looks like a nice stretch of several days are ahead late into the weekend and early next week.

Stay with KDKA for the latest weather conditions.

