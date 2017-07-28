FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Lawyer Says Juror Might Have Stolen Opioid Evidence At Trial

July 28, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: Columbus, Oxycodone

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio defense attorney says at least one juror may have stolen oxycodone pills during a drug trial and that his client should get a new trial or have his charges dismissed.

The Columbus Dispatch reports attorney John David Moore Jr. says jurors rushed out of the courthouse last week after finding his client guilty before anyone noticed the 71 opioid pills were missing.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien and the court’s administrative judge say they’ve never heard of evidence going missing during jury deliberations. Heroin and methamphetamine used as evidence didn’t turn up missing.

O’Brien says it’s premature to blame jurors for the missing pills and their disappearance doesn’t affect the facts of the case.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and reviewing surveillance camera footage.

