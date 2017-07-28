FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Assault Rifle, AK Rifle Stolen From Neshannock Twp. Home

July 28, 2017 12:53 PM
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are asking for information regarding a burglary at a Neshannock Township home.

The burglary happened at a home on Fairgreen Avenue sometime between Wednesday and Friday.

Police reported early Friday afternoon that a black Bushmaster assault rifle and an unknown type of AK rifle had been stolen.

No information on a suspect is known at this time.

Neshannock Township police ask anyone with information on this burglary to contact them.

