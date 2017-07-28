Mark Wahlberg’s Restaurant ‘Wahlburgers’ Opening In Ross Twp.

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — We found out earlier this year that two Wahlburgers restaurants were coming to Pittsburgh, and now we know one is coming to Ross Township!

The Block Northway will be home to one of the two locations, according to the mall’s Facebook page.

Back in March, the chain announced that two Wahlburgers restaurants would open in the Pittsburgh area.

Development sources told KDKA at the time one of the two locations was expected to be somewhere in the South Hills area, and one of the two locations is expected to open before the end of the year.

