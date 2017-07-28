WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Trump Pushes Out Priebus, Names DHS’ Kelly WH Chief Of Staff

July 28, 2017 5:07 PM
Filed Under: Chief-Of-Staff, Donald Trump, John F. Kelly, White House

WASHINGTON (AP/KDKA) – President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff.

That means Reince Priebus is out.

Trump tweeted: “I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American.”

Kelly is currently the secretary of Homeland Security.

Trump tweeted that Kelly “has been a true star of my administration.”

Trump later tweeted thanking Reince Priebus for his service, saying, “We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!”

Priebus traveled with Trump earlier in the day to an appearance in Brentwood, New York. Trump thanked him for his service and “dedication to his country.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

