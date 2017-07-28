Trump Pushes Out Priebus, Names DHS’ Kelly WH Chief Of Staff

WASHINGTON (AP/KDKA) – President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff.
That means Reince Priebus is out.
Trump tweeted: “I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American.”
Kelly is currently the secretary of Homeland Security.
Trump tweeted that Kelly “has been a true star of my administration.”
Trump later tweeted thanking Reince Priebus for his service, saying, “We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!”
Priebus traveled with Trump earlier in the day to an appearance in Brentwood, New York. Trump thanked him for his service and “dedication to his country.”
