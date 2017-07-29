FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In McKees Rocks

July 29, 2017 8:02 PM
MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in McKees Rocks on Saturday afternoon.

Police say officers were sent to the Uansa Village housing complex just before 6:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, first responders found a young man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified.

No further details are available at this time.

Anybody who saw or heard anything in the area around the time of the shooting is asked to contact police at (412) 473-1300.

