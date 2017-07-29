Men Rescued After Boat Capsizes Near South Side Marina

SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — Two men were rescued after their boat capsized near the South Side Marina on Saturday afternoon.

One of the men rescued from the Monongahela River after a boat capsized says he’s grateful to be alive.

Danny Shah tells KDKA’s Kym Gable he and several friends were on board a powerboat docked at the South Side Marina when it started filling up with water. He and another man fell into the swift moving waters.

“I kind of went from one dock to another dock. So finally, (at) the third dock, I saw another boat. I kind of hang tight on it,” he explained. “I got some cuts and bruises.”

Shah says he was exhausted and terrified. He gripped the ladder of a docked pontoon boat as fellow boaters came to his rescue. His friend Raj Patel was one of them.

“It was just a matter of 3 seconds. I got his hand and by that time, it (the boat) flipped,” said Patel. “The first one I couldn’t get. I had to run all the way. I had to run, so I got him after that.”

Eugene Zuger saw the men floating down the river and also snapped into action.

“A lady throws me a life jacket. I grab it and I’m running down and we see another guy. And he’s hanging on the back of a pontoon ladder,” said Zuger.

“I thank God and family and friends,” said a breathless Shah, still soaked from the ordeal. “To be alive here in front of you. That’s all I can say.”

