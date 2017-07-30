South Fayette Twp. Police Searching For Missing Teen

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing teenager from South Fayette Township who may be heading towards eastern Pennsylvania.

Police report that 15-year-old William Pine was last seen Saturday afternoon in South Fayette Township.

Pine is described as a white male with a fair complexion, hazel eyes and brown hair. He’s about 5-feet-4-inches tall and 130 lbs.

Police say Pine has pierced ears and a burn mark on his right shoulder.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white high-top basketball shoes.

Police believe he may be heading toward the Philadelphia or Ambler area of Pennsylvania.

Anyone who sees Pine or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the South Fayette Township Police Department at 412-473-3056.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter