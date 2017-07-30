Toddler Found Alone In New Kensington Park

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Police are trying to identify a toddler who was found alone in a New Kensington park Sunday evening.

She was found in Memorial Park around 7 p.m.

According to police, witnesses saw the little girl at the park, wearing only a disposable diaper. She did not seem to be accompanied by an adult.

Police tell KDKA the child appears to be 2 or 3 years old, and she had no identification on her.

No one has called police to report a missing child, and no one at the park claimed to be with the child.

Officers took the girl to the New Kensington Police Station. Children’s Protective Services of Westmoreland County are going to take responsibility of the child for the time being.

If you recognize this child or have any information on her family or guardians, please contact New Kensington Police at (724) 339-7533.

