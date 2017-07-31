Comcast Xfinity Now Offering Cell Phone Service

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Comcast Xfinity is now officially offering cell phone service.

The traditional cable TV and home internet provider is jumping in with an offer meant to catch your eye and your wallet.

Xfinity has been opening retail stores in the area over the past few months, gearing up for Monday.

“You can order your cellular phone service from Comcast,” Comcast Xfinity spokesman Bob Grove said.

Comcast has a deal with Verizon to use its cellular phone network, but the company has been quietly building its own internet coverage.

“And we’ve got the latest Wi-Fi hot spot network in the country, 17 million hotspots,” Grove said. “Thousands of them here in Allegheny County.”

Xfinity is hoping to get customers’ attention with its unlimited plan price. An unlimited account is $45 per month with no line charges, no access fees and no contract.

One thing to keep in mind if you want to make the switch is you can’t walk in with your existing phone and make the switch, you have to buy one from Xfinity.

Based on phones in the store, that will add about $20 – $30 a month on a payment plan. Plus, Grove says, “You have to be an Xfinity internet customer to have an Xfinity mobile account with us.”

That is a driving force in this move as Comcast tries to build its home, cable and internet numbers. But the plan does offer flexibility.

You can buy your data by the gig — $12 per gig – and not all phones on your plan have to be the same.

As with all things with cell phones, the advantages or disadvantages depend on your individual needs and usage.

