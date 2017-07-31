Child’s Dog Bites Suspect During Attempted Abduction

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (KDKA) — An attempted child abduction in Virginia was stopped Friday thanks to the little girl’s dog.
Prince William County Police say a 10-year-old girl was reportedly walking her dog down the street when a stranger approached her and grabbed her arm.
The girl’s dog then bit the man, causing him to release the girl and flee the scene on foot.
Police searched the area with a K-9 unit, but the suspect was not located.
The incident is being investigated as an attempted abduction.
