Furry Tails: National Mutt Day Celebration

It’s a day to celebrate your pup.

July 31 is National Mutt Day, also known as National Mixed Breed Dog Day.

The campaign was created in 2005 and is celebrated annual on both July 31 and Dec. 2.

According to their website, National Mutt Day “is all about embracing, saving and celebrating mixed breed dogs.”

It’s a day to raise awareness about all the wonderful mixed breed dogs waiting in shelters to find forever homes.

The National Mutt Day website says about 80 percent of dogs in shelters are mixed breeds. They also have a tougher time getting adopted because more people are looking for purebreds.

However, mixed breeds are just as loving and loyal as any purebred.

So, if you have a mixed breed pup already, it’s a day to celebrate them!

And, if you’re thinking about adopting, today would be the perfect day. Animal Friends has posted on their Facebook page that today would be a wonderful day to visit and check out some of their unique canine residents.

But if you can’t adopt right now, and still want to help, National Mutt Day officials recommend volunteering or making a $5 donation to your local shelter.

After all, a little bit can go a long way to helping all the shelter animals.

