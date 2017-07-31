STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Players Arrive | Photo Gallery | 5 Storylines | Training Camp Guide | More Steelers

4 Injured, Dog Killed In Middlesex Twp. Crash

July 31, 2017 6:20 AM
Filed Under: Butler County, Lisa Washington, Middlesex Township, Route 8

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Four people were injured and a dog was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night.

According to police, the crash happened along Route 8 in Middlesex Township around 10 p.m.

A pickup truck traveling south crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on, near the intersection of Kilgallen Road.

Of the four people injured, one was flown to a local hospital.

There were two dogs in the pickup truck and one was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating speed and alcohol has possible factors in the crash. Empty containers of alcohol were found in the pickup truck.

