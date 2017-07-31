Weight Watchers Recipes: Spicy Miso Carrot Ginger Dip & Tasty Appetizers

Be sure to try out these tasty recipes that will keep your diet on track!
Spicy Miso Carrot Ginger Dip
Ingredients
• 2 pound(s) uncooked carrot(s), peeled, chopped
• 1 Tbsp miso paste
• 1 1/2 tsp toasted sesame oil
• 1 1/2 tsp ginger root, finely grated
• 1 clove(s), large garlic clove(s), finely minced
• 1 tsp rice vinegar
• 1 tsp low sodium soy sauce
• 1 tsp fish sauce
• 1/2 tsp Sriracha hot sauce, or to taste
• 1 Tbsp uncooked scallion(s), or cilantro, chopped (for garnish)
Instructions
Place carrots in small saucepan; add enough water to cover. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until carrots are extremely soft, 10-15 minutes. Drain; let cool.
Puree carrots with remaining ingredients, except scallions or cilantro; garnish and serve.
Serving size: ¼ c
Shrimp and Avocado Appetizers
Ingredients
• 1/4 cup(s) light mayonnaise
• 1 tsp prepared wasabi paste
• 1/2 tsp soy sauce
• 1/2 large cucumber(s), seedless, cut into twenty-four 1/4-inch-thick slices
• 1/2 item(s), medium avocado, quartered and then cut into 24 slices
• 8 oz cooked shrimp, about 24 small, peeled and deveined
• 2 large fresh radish(es), finely chopped
• 1/4 cup(s) mint leaves, left whole (for garnish)