WWE Stars Help Kids At Children’s Hospital Find Their Wrestling Personas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment parade across the stage and through an audience of fans at Children’s Hospital.

But Stephanie McMahon, executive vice president of talent relations, says the best is yet to come.

Striking fearsome poses, kids trade hospital gowns for wrestling costumes, as the crowd applauds.

“What we find in these kids is, they are the real superstars,” McMahon says. “They are the real heroes. And this is a chance for these kids to showcase their real superhero personas. And they did everything, from their entrance music to their looks to their names, to what they’re actually fighting and what their characters mean, and it was just awesome.”

“The Miz” says he and fellow wrestlers have visited many hospitals in cities where they’ve performed.

But in this case, “This was something more. Something a little bit added for them, you know, to see them walk out with a smile on their face, full of energy, full of life. And the audience, you know. To see them applauding them, cheering them, rooting them on. You could see the happiness. And that’s what it’s all about. Putting smiles on people’s faces.”

