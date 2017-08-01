New Castle Police Investigating Overnight Shooting

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — One man was flown to the hospital after an early Tuesday morning shooting in New Castle.
Police were called to South Jefferson Street just after midnight.
The victim was found on the sidewalk between Fulton Street and Sharp Street.
He was reportedly shot several times.
He was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital and then flown to a trauma center for treatment. The victim’s condition hasn’t been released.
New Castle Police are investigating.
