STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Conner Hurt | Rooney Honored | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

New Castle Police Investigating Overnight Shooting

August 1, 2017 3:23 AM
Filed Under: Fulton Street, New Castle Police, Sharp Street, South Jefferson Street, UPMC Jameson

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — One man was flown to the hospital after an early Tuesday morning shooting in New Castle.

Police were called to South Jefferson Street just after midnight.

The victim was found on the sidewalk between Fulton Street and Sharp Street.

He was reportedly shot several times.

He was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital and then flown to a trauma center for treatment. The victim’s condition hasn’t been released.

New Castle Police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for the latest on this Developing Story. 

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch