Pine-Richland School District Settles Suit, Transgender Students Can Use Bathroom Matching Identity

August 1, 2017 12:10 PM
Filed Under: Pine Richland School District, Transgender

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pennsylvania school district will allow students to use restrooms corresponding to their “consistently and uniformly asserted gender identity” in settling a federal lawsuit brought last year by three transgender students.

Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund announced the settlement Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

A federal judge in February issued a preliminary injunction stopping the Pine-Richland School District from enforcing a policy that made bathroom use conditional upon a student’s biological sex only.

Two students born anatomically male who now identify as female and one born anatomically female who identifies as male sued in October to overturn the policy.

The district confirmed the settlement, which Lambda called “a victory for transgender students everywhere” and a “clear warning to school districts with anti-transgender bathroom policies.”

