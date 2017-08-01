STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Conner Hurt | Rooney Honored | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Woman Dies In Washington County House Fire

August 1, 2017 4:28 AM
Filed Under: Locust Avenue, Sandra Lee Tinsley, South Strabane Police, South Strabane Township, Washington County

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a house fire in Washington County.

Crews were called to the 1000 block of Locust Avenue in South Strabane Township around 8 o’clock Monday night.

They were on the scene for several hours.

According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, 73-year-old Sandra Lee Tinsley died at the scene.

The State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause along with the South Strabane Township Police Department.

