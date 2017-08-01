Woman Dies In Washington County House Fire

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a house fire in Washington County.
Crews were called to the 1000 block of Locust Avenue in South Strabane Township around 8 o’clock Monday night.
They were on the scene for several hours.
According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, 73-year-old Sandra Lee Tinsley died at the scene.
The State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause along with the South Strabane Township Police Department.
Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for the very latest on this Developing Story.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter