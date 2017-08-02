Roethlisberger Talks Bell, Bryant And His Future

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn’t get his wish to have Martavis Bryant back on the field during practice at St. Vincent College.

Bryant was relegated to working by himself as he awaits a full reinstatement from the NFL.

Roethlisberger said he’s texted hold out tailback Le’Veon Bell a couple of times, but he never responded.

“We’re just going to be excited when he gets here,” Roethlisberger said.

When those two return, the Steelers could have one of the best offenses in the NFL.

“The expectations are high, they need to be,” Roethlisberger said. “Especially because of our O-line, I think they’ll put that pressure on themselves, but we all kind of lean on them. They are probably the most important part of this team as we go as they go.”

The play of that line could determine Roethlisberger’s future, saying Wednesday before practice, “If those guys up front play as well as they’ve been playing and getting sacked 17 times in a year, that might keep me around a little longer.”

Although, Roethlisberger said he doesn’t want to discuss the future.

“I commit myself 110 percent and will do so throughout the season,” Roethlisberger said. “I’m not going to look past this season or past today. Tomorrow is not promised to any of us.”

